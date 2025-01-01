Blog
2025
- Automatically import Reminders' inbox to Todoist [Shortcut]Hey Siri, more automations. Now!
- EagleEffortlessly manage your assets
- Snippets of Architecture 101Useful tips from a simple architecture book
- Hugo Pratt’s travel sketches (Inspiration #4)A few lines, a lot of good taste
- User friendly carsTouchscreens vs. WWII
- Semantic tokensTake your design system to the next level
- Books (2024)A list of the books I read last year, with some ratings, quotes, and impressions
2024
- Will AI bring back traditional arts?Soon enough most content we absorb will be generated by AI. Will traditional arts see a resurgence due to this?
- ROI: cowardice vs leadershipOr why the latest Apple event was meh
- mymind website (Inspiration #3)A relaxing space on the web
- Non-placesIt's 2am so cut me some slack
- Fast software is the best softwareSpeed as a synonym of great design
- iA PresenterMarkdown for the win
- Some notes on Apple WWDC 2024Goodbye opinionated design, you'll be missed.
- Wishing for a better Apple NotesFuck AI, give me some good old feature
- Things 3 and repeating tasksA small tip
- Design is not my only passionLet's be honest here...
- On the evolution of digital interfacesDrag-and-drop, files and folders, and Apple Vision Pro
- On Stephen KingThe good kind of entertainment
- Long live opinionated designI love designers that take decisions
- Get Safari URL as markdown link [Shortcut]Includes beginner tutorial
- The Mac as a placeIt’s like entering another world
- HazeOverFocus mode ON
- I hate NetflixWhy does it have to be this way?
- Good design takes time and effortEspecially good design
- Books (2023)A list of the books I read last year, with some ratings, quotes, and impressions
2023
- Andrea Pazienza (Inspiration #2)Pure raw talent
- Writing is thinkingWhy it's important to slow down and start writing
- Custom CSS style for ilPost.itFocused reading for my favourite newspaper
- Rename and resize images for the web [Shortcut]Speed it up and keep it simple
- Split screen [Shortcut]Multi-tasking is one click away
- Head Lopper (Inspiration #1)Lines and colours
- Bear 2: What's still missingSome things are still not there...
- Apps defaults (2023)A list of apps I use every day
- A MaxVP is a finely tuned product that has just the right amount of featuresWhen is it enough?
- Apps defaults (2024)A list of apps I use every day
2022