Shortcuts: Saving markdown files

Apple Shortcut is extremely powerful and flexible. At the same time, it can be extremely stupid.

For some reason there’s no easy way to save some text with a format that is not .txt .

I write everything in markdown ( .md ). Notes, posts, everything. I just wanted a simple shortcut to create new posts from a template. Turns out there’s no obvious way to save text as anything other than .txt

Today, thanks to this Reddit post, I finally understood how to solve this.

The solution requires chaining Set name and Save file actions in a specific way:

If you want to check it out, you can download the shortcut from here: