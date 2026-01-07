Shortcuts: Saving markdown files

Apple Shortcut is extremely powerful and flexible. At the same time, it can be extremely stupid.
For some reason there’s no easy way to save some text with a format that is not
.txt.
I write everything in markdown (
.md). Notes, posts, everything. I just wanted a simple shortcut to create new posts from a template. Turns out there’s no obvious way to save text as anything other than
.txt
Today, thanks to this Reddit post, I finally understood how to solve this.
The solution requires chaining
Set name and
Save file actions in a specific way:
If you want to check it out, you can download the shortcut from here:
www.icloud.com
New Post in Markdown - Shortcut
A shortcut to create new markdown blog posts from a template