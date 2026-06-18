 Skip to content
Logo Light
iA Writer 8
2 min read
apps , design , links

iA has released version 8 of iA Writer.

It’s been a stable item in my toolkit for years. I reach for it whenever I need to write long-form or really need to focus.

You can read the full breakdown on their website, but two things stood out.

The command palette is now invoked either as a keyboard shortcut or as a menu item. They probably noticed that users stuck to one or the other, so they made it a choice and removed a button from the interface.

The new search opens to the table of contents of the current document by default. Start typing and the first results come from that document, followed by others in order of recency. One button, three purposes: global search, in-document search, table of contents.

What I appreciate most about iA is that their updates never feel like padding. They don’t add things. They fold them in.

Search to Navigate
iA
Search to Navigate
iA Writer 8 combines search and outline into a faster way to move through your documents
Related notes
The Mac as a place
It’s like entering another world
Fast software is the best software
Speed as a synonym of great design
Eagle
Effortlessly manage your assets
It’s hard to justify Tahoe icons
A must read for any product designer
Reply via email
Logo Light