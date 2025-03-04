Logo Light
Updated on Mar 04, 2025
Stuff I use

Devices

  • MacBook Pro M1: Provided by the company
  • MacBook Air M1: My personal laptop
  • Sony WH-1000XM3: Great and comfortable headphones
  • MX Master 3: Solid mouse choice
  • iPad Air (not M1)
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • AirPods (2nd gen)
  • Sony a6000: Need to upgrade this one but I also need to take more photos…
  • Apple TV: Fuck smart TVs
  • Apple Pod mini (x2)
  • iPod Classic: To listen to music and read books without distractions

Apps

Everyday

  • Apple default apps: See below
  • Bear: Manage your notes with beauty and simplicity
  • iA Writer: Write with focus
  • GoodLinks: Save articles and read them when you have some time 1
  • Raycast: Replace Spotlight and run a thousand custom commands
  • Reeder: Stay up to date, in a chill way, with multiple news and feeds
  • Anybox: Collect and manage bookmarks, images, notes, etc.

Apple defaults

  • Calendar: Looks great and does everything I really need from a calendar app
  • Mail: Same as above
  • Reminders: Not as good as some of the alternative2 but it’s enough
  • Safari: Recently switched back from Arc and yeah… it’s OK…
  • Books: To read non-fiction books
  • Podcasts: Don’t really need anything fancier

Design

  • Figma: Obviously… Can’t live with that auto-layout feature
  • Notion: Write, host, and share documentation
  • CleanShot X: Beautiful screenshots and screen recordings
  • Pixelmator Pro: As a replacement for Photoshop
  • Procreate: A must have if you draw on your iPad
  • iA Presenter: Quickly create beuatiful presentations

Photography

  • Photomator: Works great as a light Lightroom alternative and it syncs with Apple Photos
  • Halide: Pro camera for your iPhone
  • Spectre: Long exposures camera for your iPhone
  • Eagle: Save and manage image libraries (i.e. for inspiration)

Web design

  • Nova: The most beautiful code editor out there. Such a pleasure to use!
  • GitHub Desktop: Cause I’m a visual guy and I want to click buttons
  • Astro: A web framework to create your sites and write posts in Markdown
  • Netlify: Host and publish sites
  • Cascadea: Inject some custom CSS in Safari

Other

  • HazeOver: Focus on one app at a time
  • HyperKey: Create custom shortcuts for anything
  • Noir: Browse in dark mode when needed
  • Plex: Stream your movie library to your TV

Footnotes

  1. Never

  2. I’m a huge **Things fan but Todoist’s filtered view are saving my life at work…