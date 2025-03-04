Updated on Mar 04, 2025
Stuff I use
Devices
- MacBook Pro M1: Provided by the company
- MacBook Air M1: My personal laptop
- Sony WH-1000XM3: Great and comfortable headphones
- MX Master 3: Solid mouse choice
- iPad Air (not M1)
- iPhone 15 Pro
- AirPods (2nd gen)
- Sony a6000: Need to upgrade this one but I also need to take more photos…
- Apple TV: Fuck smart TVs
- Apple Pod mini (x2)
- iPod Classic: To listen to music and read books without distractions
Apps
Everyday
- Apple default apps: See below
- Bear: Manage your notes with beauty and simplicity
- iA Writer: Write with focus
- GoodLinks: Save articles and read them when you have some time 1
- Raycast: Replace Spotlight and run a thousand custom commands
- Reeder: Stay up to date, in a chill way, with multiple news and feeds
- Anybox: Collect and manage bookmarks, images, notes, etc.
Apple defaults
- Calendar: Looks great and does everything I really need from a calendar app
- Mail: Same as above
- Reminders: Not as good as some of the alternative2 but it’s enough
- Safari: Recently switched back from Arc and yeah… it’s OK…
- Books: To read non-fiction books
- Podcasts: Don’t really need anything fancier
Design
- Figma: Obviously… Can’t live with that auto-layout feature
- Notion: Write, host, and share documentation
- CleanShot X: Beautiful screenshots and screen recordings
- Pixelmator Pro: As a replacement for Photoshop
- Procreate: A must have if you draw on your iPad
- iA Presenter: Quickly create beuatiful presentations
Photography
- Photomator: Works great as a light Lightroom alternative and it syncs with Apple Photos
- Halide: Pro camera for your iPhone
- Spectre: Long exposures camera for your iPhone
- Eagle: Save and manage image libraries (i.e. for inspiration)
Web design
- Nova: The most beautiful code editor out there. Such a pleasure to use!
- GitHub Desktop: Cause I’m a visual guy and I want to click buttons
- Astro: A web framework to create your sites and write posts in Markdown
- Netlify: Host and publish sites
- Cascadea: Inject some custom CSS in Safari
Other
- HazeOver: Focus on one app at a time
- HyperKey: Create custom shortcuts for anything
- Noir: Browse in dark mode when needed
- Plex: Stream your movie library to your TV