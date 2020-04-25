Born: Apr 25, 2020 Breed: Mix with Shorthaired German Pointer Weight: ~22Kg

Dictionary

In alphabetical order:

Bad girl: Cattiva

Cattiva Ball: Pallina (small) / Palla (big)

Pallina (small) / Palla (big) Bed (for dogs): Cuccia

Cuccia Come here: Vieni

Vieni Drop it: Lascia

Lascia Fetch the ball: Riporta la pallina

Riporta la pallina Food: Mangiare

Mangiare Get down: Giù

Giù Go to your bed: Vai a cuccia

Vai a cuccia Good girl: Brava

Brava Let’s go: Andiamo

Andiamo Sit: Seduta

Seduta Stay: Ferma

Ferma Stop: Basta

Routine

Breakfast. One cup of dry food

One cup of dry food Short walk. 10/15 minutes are usually more than enough

10/15 minutes are usually more than enough Long walk. We usually go to the park and play with the ball for up to 1h

We usually go to the park and play with the ball for up to 1h Short walk. Only if you didn’t have enough time for a long walk in the afternoon or you feel like going out

Only if you didn’t have enough time for a long walk in the afternoon or you feel like going out Dinner. One cup of dry food

One cup of dry food Last one. Just before going to bed, we take her outside for a really short time so she can pee before going to sleep

Food

Diet

Tula is allergic to chicken.

Routines

She doesn’t have a particular routine but we usually feed her one cup of dry food twice per day: around 8/9am and again around 6/7pm.

She then gets a few treats during the day. Usually this happens when we come back together from a walk or once we get back home after leaving her alone for some time.

At home

At home she’s used to go on the couch or even the bed if she wants to but, of course, feel free to stop her if she tries the same at your place.

Sleep

Tula sleeps a lot and is not an early morning type of dog. There’s no need to rush downstairs at 07:00. Just wait for her to ask to go out, knowing that this can happen even as late as at 11:30, or walk her around 09:30/10:30 like we do.

Outside

When walking her, be aware that she pulls a lot. It’s something we are still trying to teach her.

Feel free to let her off the leash if the area is safe and there’s enough space around. She won’t run away and is pretty good at coming back when calling her.

With humans

Tula tends to ignore human beings, cyclists and children included, unless they have food (obviously).

With other dogs

Playing with other dogs is not her favourite thing unless she finds someone that she really likes. This doesn’t mean that she gets aggressive, she just ignores them.

Ball or no ball

If you start playing with a ball she’ll get obsessed and ignore everything else around her.

This has pros and cons. It’s good if there’s no one around and you want her to get tired (good luck because it might require hundreds of throws) but, if you want her to familiarise or play with other dogs it’s better to avoid showing her that you have a ball.

Swimming

Tula loves swimming and fetching sticks you throw in the water. The only catch is that she needs to be able to get in the water gently because otherwise she won’t jump.