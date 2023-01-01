Personal website (2023)

As tradition, I redesigned my website for the new year. After moving to Webflow in 2021 and hosting a simple HTML site in Github in 2022, this year I decided to go back to Hugo for a few reasons.

As much as I love Webflow, I can’t justify its price for what is, in the end, a passion project that I don’t update nearly as much as I should.

On the other hand, a static HTML site is ok for a such a small site but it’s not sustainable when you want to have a blog as well.

I wanted something cheap, easy to manage and with good customisation options. Hugo checks all these three boxes.

Hugo is open source and the site is hosted on Github, all for free.

Posts are written using Markdown and you can use your preferred app to manage them.

There are themes available which can easily be customised using CSS.

For more information on how to set up your site with Hugo have a look at their official documentation. If you want to have a look at how I set up this website, here’s the Github repository.