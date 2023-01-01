Personal website (2023)

As tradition, I redesigned my website for the new year. After moving to Webflow in 2021 and hosting a simple HTML site in Github in 2022, this year I decided to go back to Hugo for a few reasons.
As much as I love Webflow, I can’t justify its price for what is, in the end, a passion project that I don’t update nearly as much as I should.
On the other hand, a static HTML site is ok for a such a small site but it’s not sustainable when you want to have a blog as well.
I wanted something cheap, easy to manage and with good customisation options. Hugo checks all these three boxes.
- Hugo is open source and the site is hosted on Github, all for free.
- Posts are written using Markdown and you can use your preferred app to manage them.
- There are themes available which can easily be customised using CSS.
For more information on how to set up your site with Hugo have a look at their official documentation. If you want to have a look at how I set up this website, here’s the Github repository.