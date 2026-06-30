Todoist is retiring the Goals feature

Todoist’s Head of Product posted on Reddit that they’re retiring the Goals experiment on July 13th:

The short version: Goals didn’t clear our bar of simple and powerful. […] We could have kept patching, but I didn’t believe that was the right call. To be clear: we’re retiring the feature, not the Goals theme itself.

I really like this transparent and honest approach. Goals is a difficult feature to implement well. Right now it felt more like something added on top, that never really fit with the rest of the workflow.

And that’s fine. That’s what experiments are for. What’s rare is a product team that actually pulls the plug. Killing features is hard.

Many times I heard mottos like “Freedom to fail” and this is what it looks like. Such bold moves are necessary if you strive for high-quality.