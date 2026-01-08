 Skip to content
There's a Flexoki theme for Nova
2 min read
While browsing Nova’s themes today I discovered there’s now an unofficial Flexoki theme for it!

Flexoki is an inky color scheme for prose and code. […] It is inspired by analog inks and warm shades of paper.

Flexoki is minimalistic and high-contrast. The colors are calibrated for legibility and perceptual balance across devices and when switching between light and dark modes.

Flexoki is open-source under the MIT license.

This is how the light mode looks like:

Nova editor with the Flexoki light theme applied

And here’s the dark theme:

Nova editor with the Flexoki dark theme applied

They both look great, and the analog feeling creates a great contrast, especially with the sleek design of macOS.1

And here’s how it look next to two other apps that already used the Flexoki theme (Obsidian and iTerm2):

Nova, Obsidian, and iTerm with the Flexoki light theme applied

Footnotes

  1. Still, for dark mode, I think I’ll keep rocking the gorgeous Neon theme: Nova editor with the neon theme applied

Backlinks (1)
A Flexoki theme for Marp
Style up your markdown presenttions
