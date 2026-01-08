There's a Flexoki theme for Nova

While browsing Nova’s themes today I discovered there’s now an unofficial Flexoki theme for it!

Flexoki is an inky color scheme for prose and code. […] It is inspired by analog inks and warm shades of paper. Flexoki is minimalistic and high-contrast. The colors are calibrated for legibility and perceptual balance across devices and when switching between light and dark modes. Flexoki is open-source under the MIT license.

This is how the light mode looks like:

And here’s the dark theme:

They both look great, and the analog feeling creates a great contrast, especially with the sleek design of macOS.1

And here’s how it look next to two other apps that already used the Flexoki theme (Obsidian and iTerm2):