Apps defaults (2025)

As I keep doing these posts (see 2023 and 2024), I strip out everything unnecessary or duplicated, so I’ve ended up with a simple list:

Ivy is a beautifully simple task manager created by Jürgen Schweizer (co-founder of Things via Cultured Code).

Moment is a great one-time purchase pro-camera app. And what they’ve planned in their roadmap looks exciting.

Photomator has been recently acquired by Apple and after that its development has been stagnating. That’s really annoying but I’m not going back to Adobe. Same goes for Pixelmator Pro. You can read Matt Birchler’s thoughts about it here.

I had to stop using Apple Notes because of some sync issues that I can’t find a solution for. I also got rid of Bear as I’ve been valuing the concept of File over app a lot more, especially when it comes to my writing and notes. Therefore, I went all in with iA Writer + Obsidian.

Nova remains the most beautiful app to write code with.

Claude Code, especially when paired with iTerm2, is a game changer and it has sped up some of my workflows by a lot.