My work at GreenFlux

Responsibilities

I oversee the interface design of the EV Portal, a complex B2B platform 1 for managing EV charge stations, as well as Charge Assist, a mobile B2C app that helps users locate and use charging stations. While the EV Portal focuses on operational efficiency for businesses, Charge Assist is designed for everyday EV drivers, requiring a distinct approach to usability and engagement.

A key part of my role is ensuring close collaboration between design, product, and development teams. By fostering alignment, we streamline the release of new features, balancing user needs with technical feasibility. This involves setting up clear design processes, maintaining open communication, and integrating feedback loops to improve both apps iteratively.

Beyond feature development, I lead the redesign of both platforms to meet modern design and accessibility standards. This includes refining UI components, improving user flows, and ensuring compliance with WCAG guidelines. The goal is to create intuitive, visually cohesive experiences that scale with our growing user base.

Design system

From a design perspective, a solid design system is the foundation for a scalable software company.

A design system speeds up work. Teams reuse components instead of rebuilding them, reducing effort and mistakes. A shared source of truth between designers and developers, it prevents miscommunication and ensures consistency.

A good design system also saves money. Less rework means faster releases, and a better user experience reduces support costs. It’s an investment that pays off.

Migration from Sketch to Figma

My first decision at GreenFlux was to migrate all existing designs from Sketch to Figma. Although Sketch had improved in many areas since then, the lack of collaboration at the time made the switch a necessity.

This migration project also provided an excellent opportunity for us to get familiar with the interface and “get our hands dirty”, which is the best way for a designer to learn.

Documentation

Strict collaboration with the development team is a must in today’s software companies, which is why I made sure to create a comprehensive design system documentation (in Notion in this case).

Content guidelines

To ensure consistency across our apps, I set up a set of guidelines. These covered our content under various aspects, specifically focusing on micro-copy. The categories are: Tone and voice, Actions and Titles

Semantic tokens

Semantic tokens are used to map tokens to specific functions, such as primary-text for main text and success-bg for confirmation messages. Even if this takes some time to be integrated correctly, it allows designers to apply and replace styles and colours in a much more effective way.

To integrate them into our workflow, we collaborated with developers to store the tokens in a shared repository, making them accessible in both Figma and the codebase. Using Figma variables and a design token pipeline, we ensured that updates automatically applied across all components. I wrote a quick article about semantic tokens here.

Codebase in Storybook

To help our small design team manage a 1:10 designer-developer ratio and meet deadlines, we established a dedicated design system team. This team included developers who worked closely with designers to streamline workflows and ensure efficiency.

Figma (design ownership) and Storybook (development ownership) house all the components. Designers can QA these single components and their combinations (see Atomic design) to ensure correct implementation even before this happens.

Charge Assist redesign

[Coming soon]

AI support tool

Even if not strictly related to my role as Head of UX Design, I decided to take on the project of revamping our help guide. Considering the resources we had available, I opted for a flexible and easy to manage set up. Using a combination of Notion, AI, and HelpKit, I created a way for employees to easily write article based on our internal knowledge, while making sure they were following our templates and guidelines.

These articles are then fetched automatically by HelpKit and displayed in our apps using an interactive widget. This helped drastically reduce the amount of tickets we were receiving, giving time to the support team to focus only on the most important ones.

The team

Under my supervision the design team has grown from one part-time freelancer to a team of four people. While each designer has different strengths and responsibilities, each one of them has been trained to work on all of our apps and knows how to edit components in the design system.

Design team workflow

To ensure collaboration with the development team, we adopted a modified version of LeSS 2. As mentioned earlier, each designer was assigned to a specific area of the company. However, they also had enough cross-functional knowledge to step in for one another when needed.

Career paths

As part of my role, I ensured employees at GreenFlux were treated fairly and that their growth was transparent. To achieve this, I created clear and shared career paths for the roles of Junior, Mid, and Senior UX Designer.

Way of working

Beyond introducing LeSS, I coached the design team to work asynchronously, allowing them to focus without constant interruptions. We implemented clear documentation, structured feedback loops, and dedicated review times to reduce the need for ad-hoc meetings.

By shifting to a more async workflow, designers could deep dive into complex problems while still staying aligned with developers and stakeholders. This approach improved efficiency, reduced context switching, and led to higher-quality design outcomes.