Keep It Simple and Stupid (KISS) is a design principle that encourages simplicity in solutions. The idea is to avoid unnecessary complexity and focus on delivering clear, straightforward results. The term was coined by aircraft engineer Kelly Johnson in the 1960s, who believed that systems work best when they are simple and easy to understand, with minimal parts.

In product design, KISS means stripping away anything that doesn’t directly serve the user’s needs or the product’s core functionality. The simpler the design, the easier it is for users to interact with and understand.

Examples in Product Design:

Rather than adding every possible feature, focus on the core features that solve the user's main pain points. Adding too many options can overwhelm the user and reduce the effectiveness of the product. Cluttered interface: Avoid adding unnecessary elements to the UI. Use whitespace and a minimal colour palette to make the interface clean and easy to navigate.

The key is to eliminate what’s not necessary, leaving only what’s truly valuable to the user, making the product more intuitive and easier to use.