Applications supporting broad, unstructured goals or nonlinear workflows
Designing complex applications to support domain-specific workflows presents unique challenges as compared to designing applications for broad audiences and generalist domains.
Often, these complex apps must:
- Support highly-trained users with specialised knowledge
- Help users navigate and manage large underlying data sets
- Enable advanced decision making and complex interactions
- Mitigate the risks of executing high-impact (or high-value) tasks
When working on complex apps it’s important to work well together with work-domain experts. They are potential end users with direct work-domain experience, or people with extensive secondary knowledge of the work-domain.
One problem of designing complex apps is that it’s difficult to use them properly. And as a UX designer that’s the best way to really understand how to improve them.