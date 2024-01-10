This is a small app that I rarely see mentioned around and yet it’s pretty unique: it automatically highlights the front window on your Mac and puts an overlay over everything else.
Some great stuffs about it:
- The overlay is customisable (opacity and colour)
- You can turn it on/off with a keyboard shortcut1
- It works with Apple’s Focus modes and Shortcuts
- It works with multiple displays
If you have a large display, don’t like Stage Manager, or don’t like working in full-screen, this small app is a really nice one to have.
