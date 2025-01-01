Logo Light

About me

My profile picture

I’m a Product & UX Design Manager with over 10 years of experience leading global teams and improving digital experiences. These days, my focus is on scaling processes and crafting user-focused solutions for SaaS platforms.

You won’t find much of my work here—many projects are under NDAs, and others have changed over time. Over the last 5 years, I’ve shifted my focus to managing design teams, which is what I often write about here.

In this space, I share thoughts on UX, apps, and technology. Occasionally, you’ll also find bits about my love for photography, movies, and books.

This website is built on Astro , and here you can find some information on how I set it up

Let's Connect

If you want to get in touch with me about something or just to say hi, reach out on social media or send me an email.