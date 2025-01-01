I’m a Product & UX Design Manager with over 10 years of experience leading global teams and improving digital experiences. These days, my focus is on scaling processes and crafting user-focused solutions for SaaS platforms.

You won’t find much of my work here—many projects are under NDAs, and others have changed over time. Over the last 5 years, I’ve shifted my focus to managing design teams, which is what I often write about here.

In this space, I share thoughts on UX, apps, and technology. Occasionally, you’ll also find bits about my love for photography, movies, and books.

This website is built on Astro , and here you can find some information on how I set it up