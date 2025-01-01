Notes about user-experience
Start with the customer experience and work backwards to the technology
user-experience
Enterprise UX
enterprise-ux, user-experience
My UX principles
user-experience
Complex Apps
enterprise-ux, user-experience
The User Experience Team of One (Leah Buley)
books, user-experience, leadership
Testing with as few as five users will uncover 85% of usability problems in a single test
user-research, user-experience, product-design
Users don't figure out how things work, they muddle through
user-experience, onboarding
Don't Make Me Think (Steve Krug)
books, user-experience, product-design
Lean UX (Jeff Gothelf)
books, user-experience
Friction is an essential learning tool
user-experience, design-principles