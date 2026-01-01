Notes about photos
Amsterdam under the snow
It's been snowing for four days
It's always nice to go back to Turin
iPhone 15 Pro • Spectre • Photomator
Klosters's snowy mountains
iPhone 15 Pro • Moment • Photomator
On the way to Val di Mello
Beautiful valleys between Magic Wood and Val di Mello during a climbing trip in the Alps
The Dades Valley
Exploring the Dades Valley in Morocco, where the river brings life to an otherwise dry desert landscape
Finding wilderness in the Netherlands
A rare moment of wilderness captured in the Netherlands
Mont Blanc through the clouds
Mont Blanc appearing through clouds on the drive from Amsterdam to Italy for Christmas
Hiking the Dolomites
Hiking around Tofana di Rozes in the Dolomites, exploring rifugi and WWI tunnels near Cortina
Sailing the Pagasetic Gulf
Exploring the Pagasetic Gulf by boat, visiting small islands near Volos, Greece
Morocco's meat markets
A striking scene from a meat market in Morocco