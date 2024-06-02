Wedding website template

Some time ago I got married 1, and I built a website for the event. Now I finally found some time to clean it up and release it as a template.
I always have fun when creating simple HTML websites and I can get pretty obsessive with all the little details 2. Still, when designing this website I wanted to keep it simple. That’s why there are only three pages and not too much text.
But hey, that makes it a lot easier to edit and re-purpose it.
Some details
- Fully responsive
- Built using only HTML and CSS
- Plenty of beautiful entry animations
- All images are included and can be edited
- Uses CSS variable colours, for easy customisation
- Simple three pages structure
- Home: The main page with an overview of everything. It includes links to the other pages.
- Location: Provides guests with detailed information on how to reach the destination, where to stay, and what to eat and drink.
- Honeymoon: To shares gift preferences with guests.
- Contains a link to a RSVP form 3 in every page
Preview and download
You can preview the site here and download it on GitHub.