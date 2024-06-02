Logo Light
Wedding website template

Some time ago I got married 1, and I built a website for the event. Now I finally found some time to clean it up and release it as a template.

The home page

I always have fun when creating simple HTML websites and I can get pretty obsessive with all the little details 2. Still, when designing this website I wanted to keep it simple. That’s why there are only three pages and not too much text.

But hey, that makes it a lot easier to edit and re-purpose it.

Some details

  • Fully responsive
  • Built using only HTML and CSS
  • Plenty of beautiful entry animations
  • All images are included and can be edited
  • Uses CSS variable colours, for easy customisation
  • Simple three pages structure
    • Home: The main page with an overview of everything. It includes links to the other pages.
    • Location: Provides guests with detailed information on how to reach the destination, where to stay, and what to eat and drink.
    • Honeymoon: To shares gift preferences with guests.
  • Contains a link to a RSVP form 3 in every page

The location page

Preview and download

You can preview the site here and download it on GitHub.

Footnotes

  1. ❤️

  2. Which is why this website you’re on keeps changing on a weekly basis almost…

  3. But you have to build that using something like Google Forms

