Wedding website template

Some time ago I got married 1, and I built a website for the event. Now I finally found some time to clean it up and release it as a template.

I always have fun when creating simple HTML websites and I can get pretty obsessive with all the little details 2. Still, when designing this website I wanted to keep it simple. That’s why there are only three pages and not too much text.

But hey, that makes it a lot easier to edit and re-purpose it.

Some details

Fully responsive

Built using only HTML and CSS

Plenty of beautiful entry animations

All images are included and can be edited

Uses CSS variable colours, for easy customisation

Simple three pages structure Home: The main page with an overview of everything. It includes links to the other pages. Location: Provides guests with detailed information on how to reach the destination, where to stay, and what to eat and drink. Honeymoon: To shares gift preferences with guests.

Contains a link to a RSVP form 3 in every page

Preview and download

You can preview the site here and download it on GitHub.