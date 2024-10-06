Cover design for Storia Zero

My pal Lorenzo wrote a book and he asked me to work on the cover 🩵. He’d been talking about working on it for as long as I’ve known him and I’m really happy I was able to help him achieve this dream of his.

The book, titled “Storia zero” 1, is about his life, and how he moved around Europe until he found harbour (for now) in Amsterdam, where we both live. Together with episodes from his past experiences, you can also find suggestions and tips on how you try and turn your life around.

From the review on the back-cover:

Nestled between an essay and a novel, Storia Zero rejects a precise definition and offers a precious truth: the reader has the task of crossing the path established by the author in stages and managing to make this wealth his own.

You can buy the book (Italian only), on Amazon.

About the cover

The drawing on the cover started as a representation of the number zero mentioned in the title.

You can see here some of the first iterations:

After multiple times this changed to a circle, to represent life, which I drew in Procreate.

The warm colours represent the strong energy of the sunshine, and are a good match with the oval shape on the cover.

For the back cover I used a zoomed-in brush stroke and a slightly softer version of the gradient in the front.

Here’s the final result:

To spice things up I decided to work on this project in Pixelmator, instead of Figma 2. I’m happy to see that it made a lot of steps forward. Working on it reminded me of the first years of using Photoshop. You know, when it was still enjoyable.