Branding for Olio Terre degli Etruschi

In 2016 I was asked to design the branding and the labels for the bottles of olive oil produced by Terre degli Etruschi (based in Tuscany).

The Etruscan civilisation used to inhabit Italy before the romans, and their architecture included constructions like the one represented in the last two concepts.

In the end, together with my client, we decided to take a more minimalistic direction and opted for a more classic label. Colours were used to represent conventions and help users understand the kind of oil the bottle contained.