Markdown-do

A fast, minimal, opinionated CLI tool for managing TODO.md files using standard markdown syntax.
Features
- Plain markdown - Tasks are standard
- [ ]checkboxes, readable anywhere
- Sections - Organize tasks with
## Headers, quick-add with
@aliases
- Fast CLI - Add, toggle, complete, find, and manage tasks without leaving your terminal, with short-hand aliases (
-c,
-l,
-e, …) for everyday commands
- Stable task IDs - Tag tasks for reliable reference across sessions
- Recursive search - Find tasks across all TODO files in subdirectories
- Lint & fix - Auto-fix common formatting issues
- No lock-in - Your tasks are plain markdown, version-controlled with your code
- And a lot more…
Docs & full command reference
Visit the project website to see every command, flag, config setting, and task format detail.