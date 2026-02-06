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2 min read
Markdown-do

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A fast, minimal, opinionated CLI tool for managing TODO.md files using standard markdown syntax.

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Features

  • Plain markdown - Tasks are standard - [ ] checkboxes, readable anywhere
  • Sections - Organize tasks with ## Headers, quick-add with @aliases
  • Fast CLI - Add, toggle, complete, find, and manage tasks without leaving your terminal, with short-hand aliases (-c, -l, -e, …) for everyday commands
  • Stable task IDs - Tag tasks for reliable reference across sessions
  • Recursive search - Find tasks across all TODO files in subdirectories
  • Lint & fix - Auto-fix common formatting issues
  • No lock-in - Your tasks are plain markdown, version-controlled with your code
  • And a lot more

Docs & full command reference

Visit the project website to see every command, flag, config setting, and task format detail.

Download and links

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