Life organised template

One of the most extensive Notion templates, available for free!

After years of using Notion, I developed a personal system to efficiently manage my life.

This template includes:

10 dashboards (including 3 “Modes” dashboards)

17 database ready to be used

Custom templates for holiday trips, books, projects, tasks, etc.

You can find an in-depth explanation here but here are the main points:

Overview

The most important things to know are:

How everything is connected and (almost) every database is related

Linked databases and filters are heavily used to show different information (but stored in the same place) across all pages.

The available “Modes” that will allow you to focus only on what you need.

The main database in this system is the Resonance one, which collects all kind of information that I find when browsing the web.

Modes

Modes are separate pages that are built to allow you to focus only on what’s needed. You can add them to favourites when needed to open Notion directly in them.

Connect everything (and find it again)

The concept behind it is obviously to leverage Notion’s databases, references, and linked databases as much as possible.

The trick here is that whenever you create a linked database inside another database, every item you create will automatically be tagged with a relation linking it back to that second database. This is what helps you keeping everything in order. More details here.

An amazing Travel Planner

Synced with the main calendar and tasks databases.

See everything in once place, track expenses and don’t forget anything using the available template.

Subcategory pages

Set up to only show relevant content stored inside them

Screenshots