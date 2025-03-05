Leemo website

Using the brand material I crafted for Leemo, a social app that enables users to capture memories and leave their mark by sharing geo-located content, I built for them a simple landing-page website.
Click here to visit the website.
If you're interested in my work and think we can collaborate on a cool project, get in touch with me!