A small Markdown linter for Bear notes. It checks and fixes common Markdown inconsistencies — bullet markers, emphasis style, checklist syntax, heading structure, tags, and more — by reading and writing your notes directly via bearcli.
Usage
You can lint a single note by typing
bear-lint <note-id>…
… or lint all of your notes using
bear-lint --all.
Add
-o if you want a summary note in Bear, tagged
#bear-lint, listing everything that changed.
Commands
bear-lint --help # show all commands
bear-lint --version # print the installed version
bear-lint <note-id> # lint one note by ID
bear-lint --all # lint all notes (always asks for confirmation first)
bear-lint -a "#tag" # -a is a short alias for --all
bear-lint --all "#tag" # lint notes matching a Bear search query (also confirms first)
bear-lint --all "#tag" -y # skip the confirmation prompt (cron/launchd-friendly)
bear-lint --selftest # sanity check, no Bear needed
bear-lint <note-id> -o # lint one note and also save the report as a Bear note
bear-lint --all "#tag" -o # same, for a batch run
bear-lint <note-id> -n # preview the diff without writing anything back
bear-lint --all -n # preview every note's changes without writing (no prompt)