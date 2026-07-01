A small Markdown linter for Bear notes. It checks and fixes common Markdown inconsistencies — bullet markers, emphasis style, checklist syntax, heading structure, tags, and more — by reading and writing your notes directly via bearcli.

Usage

You can lint a single note by typing bear-lint <note-id> …

… or lint all of your notes using bear-lint --all .

Add -o if you want a summary note in Bear, tagged #bear-lint , listing everything that changed.

Commands