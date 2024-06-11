Some notes on Apple WWDC 2024

Goodbye opinionated design, you’ll be missed

I feel like the customisation possibilities unveiled at WWDC 2024 mark a significant shift for Apple.

Previously, users had to follow Apple’s aesthetic best practices, which ensured a consistently polished look for all their devices. It was as if Apple was saying, “Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered; your iPhone will always look great”.

This was really important for Apple, since it ensured that screenshots and online photos of Apple devices maintained a recognisable standard. Now, all of that is gone.

Your iPhone can look as bad as an Android device in the hands of a 15 year old guy with bad taste. Have fun!

I’m really sorry to see a great example of opinionated design give up like this. I guess Steve Jobs is rolling in his grave. This shift feels like a move away from creative leadership toward pure business calculation.

New stuff over better stuff

It looks like Apple cared more about presenting new things than refining what they have. I guess this is what the market wants and I kind of understand that but it’s still a pity.

Some, if not most, of these changes feel like were done just for the sake of presenting something new. They felt like quick-wins to show that the OS is indeed a different one, without actually making any substantial improvement.

All their resources were probably focused on finding meaningful ways to implement AI into something presentable…

iPadOS =/= macOS

Honestly, I don’t have anything to say here: all this talking about iPads being too limited seems to be missing the point.

Apple does not want the iPad to be comparable to MacBooks. On the opposite, they need for it to be different from them.

They don’t want a do-it-all device. They need each device to have a specific use case. Still, they haven’t found a compelling one for the iPad yet, which is why it’s suffering from an identity crisis.

Apple Intelligence

I have my concerns with AI and they weren’t properly addressed here. For example, there’s been no disclosure about the environmental impact of this new version of Siri.

I also dislike the fact that everyone is implementing AI in the same way, choosing always the same set of features 1.

[…] why should anyone bother to read what you didn’t write? — iA Writer

Here, at least, it seems that Apple will be able to do something different thanks to personal contexts. That’s basically the only thing I’m really looking forward to…