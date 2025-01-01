Vision without strategy is wishful thinking, strategy without vision is just firefighting

Vision is the what, strategy is the how. The first one is your North-Star, something you’ll reach in the long run, step by step. Strategy is the direction, the clear path that allows you take those steps.

Slack’s vision might be ‘where work happens’, but their strategy involved deciding which integrations to build first.

If they don’t go hand in-hand, you can’t deliver a truly good product.

Creating a vision is relatively easy. You set up a workshop, invite the team, collect post-its with ideas, and everyone leaves energised and hopeful for the future.

But, if in the following months no step moves in that direction, people will start getting dissatisfied.

Strategy comes alive in the day-to-day practice. For this reason it’s important to stay away from overly formalising things too early. Focus on getting one step right, and preparing for the next 3-4 steps after that.1

Strategy usually takes longer. There are multiple variables to consider, and you’re trying to create an engine, a workflow, that runs smoothly.

I’ve seen multiple teams focus so much on the strategy, refining every possible interaction, hand-over, or ritual to achieve perfection, while forgetting what they’re trying to achieve in the first place. Don't confuse activity with productivity and Always prioritise outcomes over outputs.

Because they didn’t have a clear vision showing them the way forward.

Teams in this scenario usually end up working on whatever issue the loudest customers are shouting about. The result is a messy product, that reflects the mis-alignment between strategy and vision. It works, yes, but its true objective is not clear.

I’ve also seen teams apply structure a re-organisation to multiple teams, it the hope that that would fix their product. But An org restructure alone can't fix your product.

Good leaders are able to merge both vision and strategy. They can hold both the dream and the constraints in their heads simultaneously. They say “Here’s where we’re going, and here’s how we’re going to get there.” And their plan makes sense, it takes into consideration all teams, their capabilities, and their limitations. It’s not just a vision, it’s a concrete path that pushes teams to deliver the best product they can.

Prioritise principles, over processes, over goals - this framework helps you maintain both vision and strategy. And remember, The real challenge is the how.

The question isn’t whether you have vision or strategy. It’s whether you can hold both in your head at the same time, and make them happen.