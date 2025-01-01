To design something really well, you have to get it

Steve Jobs said:

To design something really well, you have to get it. You have to really grok what it’s all about. It takes a passionate commitment to really thoroughly understand something, chew it up, not just quickly swallow it. Most people don’t take the time to do that. 1

For designers: How does the backend architecture and infrastructure work?

For developers: How is the user going to interact with it? What are they trying to achieve? Why?

For managers: An org restructure alone can't fix your product

Design is how it works, not how it looks. You must understand the system deeply to design it well.

This takes time. A lot of time. But it’s normal since Making things simple takes a lot of time and effort.