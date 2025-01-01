 Skip to content
Logo Light
To design something really well, you have to get it
2 min read
product-design , strategy , design-principles

Steve Jobs said:

To design something really well, you have to get it. You have to really grok what it’s all about. It takes a passionate commitment to really thoroughly understand something, chew it up, not just quickly swallow it. Most people don’t take the time to do that. 1

  • For designers: How does the backend architecture and infrastructure work?
  • For developers: How is the user going to interact with it? What are they trying to achieve? Why?
  • For managers: An org restructure alone can't fix your product

Design is how it works, not how it looks. You must understand the system deeply to design it well.

This takes time. A lot of time. But it’s normal since Making things simple takes a lot of time and effort.

Footnotes

  1. Steve Jobs in his own Words

Backlinks (4)
My UX principles
Design is how it works, not how it looks
Making things simple takes a lot of time and effort
Figma is not your design system
Reply via email
Logo Light