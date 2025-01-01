Things I look for when hiring a new designer

A list I made for my Team Leads when they help me hiring new designers:

They must fit into the team. This is probably the most important requirement. It doesn’t matter how good someone is if you don’t enjoy working with them.

It's important that they understand things quickly and can work on their tasks without any micromanagement.

They must love apps and products. And tinkering with them.

They must be proud of their designs. And excited when showing and discussing them but, at the same time, be open to feedback from anyway.

They must be able to defend their designs with valid arguments. "Because I like" is (in most cases) not enough. Opinionated design requires strong reasoning.

They must have nice taste . Training skills is much better than training good taste.

It's better if they share our ideas regarding apps and design. Still, sometimes it's good to have different opinions in the team.

Before the interview, the CV, the portfolio and the personal website of the applicant are scrutinised. If they show mistakes or not enough care, it’s already a bad sign.

For remote hiring considerations, see Hiring designers for remote teams.