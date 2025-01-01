Defining the why or the what is the easy part. The real challenge is the how.

You (and your team) need to figure out how you’re actually going to change.

Most strategies fail not because the vision is unclear or the goals are wrong. They fail because no one figured out the execution. How do we actually get from here to there? What needs to change in our culture, our processes, our architecture? You need to be pragmatic. Vision without strategy is wishful thinking, and strategy without execution is just planning theater.

This is where Writing is refined thinking becomes essential. You can’t execute what you haven’t thought through deeply. Writing forces you to confront the details, expose the gaps, and work out the actual steps.

Clarity is about removing ambiguity. You need to get into the room with a clear view of how you see things and work with others to add clarity to the details.

The how requires:

Understanding current constraints and capabilities

Breaking down abstract goals into concrete actions

Identifying what specifically needs to change

Determining who does what and when

Leaders often spend time perfecting the vision deck while glossing over execution. But Don't confuse activity with productivity. Creating beautiful strategy documents isn’t the same as figuring out how to actually make the change happen.

Making things simple takes a lot of time and effort. Getting clear on the how takes work. But it’s the only way strategy becomes reality instead of remaining wishful thinking. Prioritise principles, over processes, over goals - this helps you figure out the how at each level.

The question isn’t “What do we want to achieve?” It’s “How will we actually do this?”