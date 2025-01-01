Shift from being an expert to become an advisor

The traditional model positions designers as experts who deliver design work to teams. The deliverable becomes the goal: wireframes, mockups, specifications.

This model doesn’t scale. It creates bottlenecks and dependency. It reduces design to a service function rather than a collaborative practice.

Better to shift from expert to advisor. Instead of delivering designs, you enable teams to make better design decisions themselves. You build their capability rather than their backlog.

As an expert, you ask: “What do you need from me?”

As an advisor, you ask: “What are you trying to achieve?”

It’s about prioritising outcome over output.

The advisor model focuses on relationships and process improvement, not deliverables. You work alongside teams, helping them develop design thinking. You coach rather than create.

This matters especially in Enterprise UX and Complex apps, where the scale and complexity make centralised design delivery impossible. You need distributed design capability.

The shift requires letting go. You can’t control every pixel or approve every decision. You need to trust teams to apply principles and patterns appropriately.

But this creates autonomy. Teams can move faster because they’re not waiting for design approval. They make better decisions because they understand the reasoning, not just the output. 1

Teams shouldn't go to design for design deliverables. If there’s no room for research, no space to explore options, no capacity for collaboration—working with that team won’t improve outcomes. They’re not ready for advisory support.

When trying to convince other teams, trust is more important than understanding. Building trust takes time and requires showing up consistently, not just delivering files.

The role of design leadership becomes about creating conditions for good work: clear principles, strong patterns, accessible systems, and ongoing coaching. You scale through enablement, not execution.

This approach reflects Lean UX‘s emphasis on cross-functional teams where design capability is distributed. Rather than designers delivering finished work to teams, everyone uses design methods to solve problems collaboratively.

This principle was discussed at the Enterprise UX 2025 conference during the Rabobank presentation on accelerating design maturity in tech teams.