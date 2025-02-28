Semantic Tokens help design systems scale

Semantic tokens allow you to create a structured, flexible design system where decisions are defined by purpose rather than raw values.
Instead of assigning a fixed colour code to buttons or text, you use tokens like
primary-button-bg or
warning-text. This means your primary button background colour won’t be
blue/500, but instead will be
primary-button-bg, which has the value
blue/500 attached to it.
This makes updates easier. Change the token once, and it applies everywhere.
Scalability
As your design system grows, manually updating styles across multiple components becomes unmanageable. Semantic tokens let you make changes in one place and see them applied consistently across the system.
If you decide your primary colour should change, but only in the
page-title component, you don’t need to modify the component itself. You only need to change its associated token from the variables window.
Or maybe you realise that
#black/600 doesn’t work well as a background colour in your design system. You just head to the variables and replace
surface-alt with another one of your primitive tokens.
Consistency and maintainability
By focusing on function rather than specific values, semantic tokens ensure a more cohesive and consistent look across products. You no longer have to guess or remember which values to use. Simply select the semantic token with the appropriate name.
Trying to remember which colour should be used for main borders? It’s easy, it’s
stroke-primary.
Theming and customisation
Whether you’re introducing dark mode, brand customisations, or A/B testing different styles, semantic tokens streamline the process. Instead of modifying raw colour values across the board, you can swap out tokens at a higher level.
Future-proof design system
With a clear abstraction layer between design and implementation, semantic tokens make it easier to evolve your system over time without breaking existing designs.
Need to release a new colour scheme to match the company’s updated branding? Just modify your primitive values.
How to implement semantic tokens
Define core design tokens
Start by creating foundational tokens for colours, typography, spacing, and other key design properties.
Usually, I create these raw values in a separate collection called
primitives.
Map core tokens to semantic tokens
Next, define semantic tokens that describe how these values are used in the UI. These act as an abstraction layer, making it easier to update styles without affecting the underlying structure.
Setting up semantic tokens takes time, and your approach may need refining along the way. However, once implemented, they significantly improve scalability and maintainability, reducing inconsistencies and accelerating development. It’s an investment that pays off.
Restrict variables scope
Finally, restrict which elements certain variables can be applied to. First head over to your
primitives and disable them all.
Then, go through your tokens and define their scopes. In the example below, I’m restricting the
border ones to be applicable to stroke elements only.
Now, when I want to apply a variable to a stroke, only the applicable variables will appear, making it super-easy to select the right one.
This is not a full tutorial
If you want to learn more about how to apply semantic tokens to your design system, I suggest starting with this tutorial from Figma. After that, the best way to understand how you want to use semantic tokens is to play around with them and try applying them to your design system.
If you’re managing a design system without semantic tokens, you’re missing out on a key tool for scalability and efficiency.