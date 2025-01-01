Remote first means designing for distributed teams by default, not “allowing” remote work as an exception.

It’s a design constraint that shapes how work happens. The question isn’t “can people work remotely?” but “how do we build processes that work for everyone, everywhere?”

Why remote first matters

Talent over geography. Remote first enables hiring the best people regardless of location. The talent pool expands from one city to the entire world.

Forces good practices. Remote first requires clear documentation, intentional communication, and explicit processes. These practices improve work even when people are co-located. Bad habits that rely on proximity get exposed quickly.

Removes performative work. Without offices, there’s no visibility from being present. No credit for staying late. No hallway politics. Work gets evaluated on outcomes, not presence.

Focuses on outcomes. Always prioritise outcomes over outputs. Remote first forces this because you can’t measure time in chairs. You measure results.

Enables deep work. Remote environments support Deep Work better than offices. No interruptions from shoulder taps. No performative meetings. Time for focused thinking.

What remote first requires

Remote first isn’t just “everyone works from home.” It requires:

Remote first companies don’t have “remote workers.” They have distributed teams where everyone operates on equal footing regardless of location.

The leverage

Scaling design is about influence, not headcount. Remote first amplifies this. When documentation and systems replace synchronous handoffs, design influence spreads further without adding people.

Hiring designers for remote teams requires different signals. Building trust in distributed design teams happens through documentation and consistency, not proximity.

Remote first isn’t a perk. It’s a better way to work.