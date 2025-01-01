Real experts are humble

Real expertise comes with humility. The more you know, the more you understand how much you don’t know.

I know that I know nothing.

~ Socrates

This is the Dunning-Kruger effect in reverse. Beginners overestimate their knowledge. Experts understand the edges of theirs.

Self-help gurus and overconfident leaders share a pattern. They speak in absolutes. They have all the answers. They never admit uncertainty. 1

Real experts are different. They say “I don’t know” when they don’t. They ask questions. They stay curious. They acknowledge complexity instead of hiding behind simple answers.

But humility doesn’t mean indecision.

Leaders still need to make decisions. Teams need guidance. Without it, everything stops or becomes chaotic. I’ve seen a Head of Engineering unable to make calls, which led to an overcomplicated architecture that trapped us for years.

The balance is this: be humble about what you know, but decisive about what needs doing. Admit uncertainty while still moving forward. That’s leadership.

Being assigned a leadership role means accepting this tension. It’s not all benefits. It’s the responsibility to guide even when you don’t have perfect information.