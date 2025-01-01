Prioritise principles, over processes, over goals

Goals will change, processes will need to adapt, but principles keep the work anchored.

I don’t remember exactly where I found this passage, but I’ve saved it some years ago and it’s been guiding me and how I approach my work since then.

During this time I refined my thoughts about it and developed a way of working for me and my team.

Following this I ensure I always know which direction to give to the products I design. And always having the big picture in mind, as a guiding star, allows me to streamline our processes and clearly select the goals we want to achieve.

Principles

Principles are what guides you. They are what you believe and how you want your product to be.

Principles need to be simple: in the end they are just statements.

They are a way to articulate a vision for what your user-centered approach should ultimately entail. Vision without strategy is wishful thinking, so principles help you define both.

Principles can apply to not just what you make but also how you work.

Our principles for the EV Portal, for example, are the following.

The EV Portal should be:

Fast in processing power and interactions Reliable and informational under every aspect Scalable and powerful, yet simple Consistently delivering well-thought-out solutions Elegant and joyful in design

Processes

Processes might change, but it’s important to know how to work and make sure everyone is involved.

We have our definition of done clearly stated, we know how to get a projects started, when to involve the relevant stakeholders, and how we want to work.

The tools don’t really matter. They’re not a fundamental part of this way of working.

This way of working moves from top to bottom, which means that goals will change more often than processes. This is important to keep in mind to not get and obsess over your setup but instead focus on getting things done.

Goals

Goals may change on a yearly basis, or even quicker. They’re milestones and projects that you have to achieve if you want your product to reflect your principles.

At GreenFlux each team, and each person inside that team, defines 5 goals they want to complete before the end of the year.

In my team we like to plan them in a way where we have one of those goals that spans during the entire year. Usually that’s the case for ongoing projects that we know will need a constant background-focus during the year.

The other four goals are then split during the quarters of the year, to give them clearly defined timeframes and deadlines.

These goals can be separated or, if needed, sub-sequential steps of a bigger milestone.

In June we sit down to review the process and make changes if that’s the case . We may realise that the goals we set for the second part of the year are no longer relevant, so we can decide to de-prioritise them and focus on something else.

And that’s fine.

You can’t expect to predict in January what you’re going to work on in October! The important thing is that you have your principles to guide you and your process to make sure you know what to work on next. Remember, The real challenge is the how - having clear principles helps you figure out execution.