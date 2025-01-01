Practicing with consistency is the only path to expertise

Someone explains your work back to you. They cite examples, reference frameworks, quote the experts. They watched a thousand hours of YouTube videos on the subject.

You’ve watched maybe ten. But you’ve been doing it for years. “Trust me,” you say, “it’s not that easy.”

They already know the solution. In theory.

But they never say that, they never mention the fact that they have no practical experience. That it’s all just theory.

You can study without learning.

We spent years in high school passing tests while concepts vanished the moment the bell rang.

You can learn without doing. But theory is never enough.

Until you get your hands dirty, you can’t see all the ramifications, where the system breaks, where your assumptions collapse.

Doing teaches you what studying cannot.

Once isn’t enough. You’ve glimpsed what’s possible, but only seen a fraction of what might happen.

Automation isn’t learning.

When you automate something without doing it first, you skip the connections that create understanding. See Working with AI.

Practicing with consistency is the only path to expertise.

The distance between knowing and mastering is measured in repetitions. This requires Deep Work and sustained focus.

This pattern shows up everywhere:

At work: People can spend months researching. They identify problems, list solutions, but never start (let alone finish) even one. Stop researching and start doing . The real challenge is the how - execution matters more than analysis.

People can spend months researching. They identify problems, list solutions, but never start (let alone finish) even one. . The real challenge is the how - execution matters more than analysis. In planning: Too much theory before action creates over-complexity. You prepare for scenarios you’ll never encounter and build structures too difficult to maintain. Keep systems simple, but remember Making things simple takes a lot of time and effort.

Too much theory before action creates over-complexity. You prepare for scenarios you’ll never encounter and build structures too difficult to maintain. Keep systems simple, but remember Making things simple takes a lot of time and effort. In automation: Automating something is different from doing it. If you skip the repetitions and jump straight to automation, you never make the connections. You don’t learn.

Automating something is different from doing it. If you skip the repetitions and jump straight to automation, you never make the connections. You don’t learn. In priorities: Not all repetitions matter equally. A small fraction of tasks produce the majority of your results.

The goal isn’t perfection on the first attempt. The goal is iteration.