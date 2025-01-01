My leadership principles

I’ve read a lot, I’ve researched a lot. Of all the knowledge I’ve collected, these are the concepts that I bring with me every day:
Vision & Strategy
- Vision without strategy is wishful thinking, strategy without vision is just firefighting
- Good leaders have a vision
- The real challenge is the how
- Prioritise principles, over processes, over goals
Communication & Clarity
- Clarity is about removing ambiguity
- Clarity requires translating depth into accessibility
- Good leaders repeat, repeat, repeat
- Good leaders lay the breadcrumbs
- Making things simple takes a lot of time and effort
- Writing is refined thinking
Execution & Priorities
- Don't confuse activity with productivity
- Always prioritise outcomes over outputs
- Real experts are humble
Remote Leadership
- Remote first
- Prefer working async
- Building trust in distributed design teams
- Hiring designers for remote teams
- Documentation as a remote leadership tool
Team & Scaling
- Scaling design is about influence, not headcount
- In a software company everyone is a designer
- Things I look for when hiring a new designer
- Design leaders must help teams adopt AI thoughtfully
- Employees care about three things
- Good leaders need time for themselves