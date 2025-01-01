My favourite digital products

In alphabetical order:
Bear
Bear is a beautiful note-taking app for Apple devices that balances simplicity with powerful features. It’s perfect for quick notes, longer writing, and everything in between.
- Beautiful, thoughtful design that makes writing a pleasure
- They take their time to release thoughtful updates rather than rushing features
- Markdown support feels natural and unobtrusive
- Excellent organisation with tags and nested tags
macOS, iOS, iPadOS | Subscription | Official website
Cleanshot X
CleanShot X has completely replaced macOS’s built-in screenshot tools for me. It’s the most elegant way to capture, annotate, and share what’s on your screen.
- The best way to take screenshots or videos and quickly share them
- Integrates beautifully with macOS, feeling like a native part of the system
- Cloud upload makes sharing incredibly fast
- Scrolling capture for long pages
macOS | One-time purchase or subscription | Official website
GoodLinks
GoodLinks is a read-it-later app that does everything I need without the bloat of alternatives.
- You can add highlights and notes to the articles you save
- Excellent organisation with tags and nested tags
macOS, iOS, iPadOS | One-time purchase | Official website
iA Writer
iA Writer is a focused writing environment that strips away distractions and lets you concentrate on your words.
- Minimal and beautiful interface that disappears when you write, helping you concentrate on what you’re writing
- Opinionated design at its best – they clearly know what they want
- Love how they’re integrating AI, keeping the value of human creation in mind
macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, Android | One-time purchase | Official website
Linear
Linear has set a new standard for issue tracking and project management. It’s proof that B2B software doesn’t have to be ugly or clunky.
- Opinionated design – they clearly know what they want
- You learn more from reading their blog and using the app than from going to 100 conferences
- Incredibly fast and keyboard-driven
- Beautiful, thoughtful interface that makes work feel less like work
- Excellent automations and integrations
Web, macOS, iOS, Android | Subscription | Official website
Mood Camera
Mood Camera brings back the joy of disposable cameras with a digital twist.
- Beautiful filters that capture genuine mood
- Forces you to be intentional with photography
- Reminds you that constraints breed creativity
- Simple interface
- Makes every photo feel more meaningful
iOS | Subscription | Official website
Nova
Nova is a code editor that proves developer tools don’t have to sacrifice design for functionality.
- All code editors look terrible, aimed at geeks that don’t care for UX – Nova is fun to use and looks great
- Native macOS app that respects platform conventions
- Thoughtful features without overwhelming complexity
- Beautiful syntax themes
- Good extensions ecosystem (not as good as VS Code)
macOS | Subscription or one-time purchase | Official website
Obsidian
Obsidian is a knowledge base that works on local Markdown files, giving you complete control over your notes.
- File over app – your notes are yours forever, in plain text
- Extremely flexible – can be as simple or complex as you need
- Love Steph Ango’s approach to work (see his blog at stephango.com)
- Open source plugins, plus nice ways to support them (I purchased the Catalyst licence)
- Powerful linking and graph view for connected thinking
macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android | Free (paid sync optional) | Official website
Spectre Camera
Spectre is a long-exposure camera app from the makers of Halide, bringing DSLR-style photography to your iPhone.
- Removes crowds from tourist photos automatically
- Great automatic stabilisation
- Beautiful light trail effects for night photography
- Simple interface that doesn’t get in the way
iOS | One-time purchase | Official website
Things
Things is task management done right – simple enough to not get in your way, powerful enough to handle complex projects. If you use it properly, nothing beats it.
- Minimal task management that focuses on what matters
- Opinionated design – they clearly know what they want
- They take their time to release thoughtful updates
- Beautiful across all Apple devices
- Quick entry makes capturing tasks effortless
- One-time payment model
macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS | One-time purchase | Official website