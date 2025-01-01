 Skip to content
My favourite digital products
5 min read
productivity

In alphabetical order:

Bear

Bear is a beautiful note-taking app for Apple devices that balances simplicity with powerful features. It’s perfect for quick notes, longer writing, and everything in between.

  • Beautiful, thoughtful design that makes writing a pleasure
  • They take their time to release thoughtful updates rather than rushing features
  • Markdown support feels natural and unobtrusive
  • Excellent organisation with tags and nested tags

macOS, iOS, iPadOS | Subscription | Official website

Cleanshot X

CleanShot X has completely replaced macOS’s built-in screenshot tools for me. It’s the most elegant way to capture, annotate, and share what’s on your screen.

  • The best way to take screenshots or videos and quickly share them
  • Integrates beautifully with macOS, feeling like a native part of the system
  • Cloud upload makes sharing incredibly fast
  • Scrolling capture for long pages

macOS | One-time purchase or subscription | Official website

GoodLinks is a read-it-later app that does everything I need without the bloat of alternatives.

  • You can add highlights and notes to the articles you save
  • Excellent organisation with tags and nested tags

macOS, iOS, iPadOS | One-time purchase | Official website

iA Writer

iA Writer is a focused writing environment that strips away distractions and lets you concentrate on your words.

  • Minimal and beautiful interface that disappears when you write, helping you concentrate on what you’re writing
  • Opinionated design at its best – they clearly know what they want
  • Love how they’re integrating AI, keeping the value of human creation in mind

macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, Android | One-time purchase | Official website

Linear

Linear has set a new standard for issue tracking and project management. It’s proof that B2B software doesn’t have to be ugly or clunky.

  • Opinionated design – they clearly know what they want
  • You learn more from reading their blog and using the app than from going to 100 conferences
  • Incredibly fast and keyboard-driven
  • Beautiful, thoughtful interface that makes work feel less like work
  • Excellent automations and integrations

Web, macOS, iOS, Android | Subscription | Official website

Mood Camera

Mood Camera brings back the joy of disposable cameras with a digital twist.

  • Beautiful filters that capture genuine mood
  • Forces you to be intentional with photography
  • Reminds you that constraints breed creativity
  • Simple interface
  • Makes every photo feel more meaningful

iOS | Subscription | Official website

Nova

Nova is a code editor that proves developer tools don’t have to sacrifice design for functionality.

  • All code editors look terrible, aimed at geeks that don’t care for UX – Nova is fun to use and looks great
  • Native macOS app that respects platform conventions
  • Thoughtful features without overwhelming complexity
  • Beautiful syntax themes
  • Good extensions ecosystem (not as good as VS Code)

macOS | Subscription or one-time purchase | Official website

Obsidian

Obsidian is a knowledge base that works on local Markdown files, giving you complete control over your notes.

  • File over app – your notes are yours forever, in plain text
  • Extremely flexible – can be as simple or complex as you need
  • Love Steph Ango’s approach to work (see his blog at stephango.com)
  • Open source plugins, plus nice ways to support them (I purchased the Catalyst licence)
  • Powerful linking and graph view for connected thinking

macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android | Free (paid sync optional) | Official website

Spectre Camera

Spectre is a long-exposure camera app from the makers of Halide, bringing DSLR-style photography to your iPhone.

  • Removes crowds from tourist photos automatically
  • Great automatic stabilisation
  • Beautiful light trail effects for night photography
  • Simple interface that doesn’t get in the way

iOS | One-time purchase | Official website

Things

Things is task management done right – simple enough to not get in your way, powerful enough to handle complex projects. If you use it properly, nothing beats it.

  • Minimal task management that focuses on what matters
  • Opinionated design – they clearly know what they want
  • They take their time to release thoughtful updates
  • Beautiful across all Apple devices
  • Quick entry makes capturing tasks effortless
  • One-time payment model

macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS | One-time purchase | Official website

