My favourite digital products

In alphabetical order:

Bear

Bear is a beautiful note-taking app for Apple devices that balances simplicity with powerful features. It’s perfect for quick notes, longer writing, and everything in between.

Beautiful, thoughtful design that makes writing a pleasure

They take their time to release thoughtful updates rather than rushing features

Markdown support feels natural and unobtrusive

Excellent organisation with tags and nested tags

macOS, iOS, iPadOS | Subscription | Official website

Cleanshot X

CleanShot X has completely replaced macOS’s built-in screenshot tools for me. It’s the most elegant way to capture, annotate, and share what’s on your screen.

The best way to take screenshots or videos and quickly share them

Integrates beautifully with macOS, feeling like a native part of the system

Cloud upload makes sharing incredibly fast

Scrolling capture for long pages

macOS | One-time purchase or subscription | Official website

GoodLinks is a read-it-later app that does everything I need without the bloat of alternatives.

You can add highlights and notes to the articles you save

Excellent organisation with tags and nested tags

macOS, iOS, iPadOS | One-time purchase | Official website

iA Writer

iA Writer is a focused writing environment that strips away distractions and lets you concentrate on your words.

Minimal and beautiful interface that disappears when you write, helping you concentrate on what you’re writing

Opinionated design at its best – they clearly know what they want

Love how they’re integrating AI, keeping the value of human creation in mind

macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, Android | One-time purchase | Official website

Linear

Linear has set a new standard for issue tracking and project management. It’s proof that B2B software doesn’t have to be ugly or clunky.

Opinionated design – they clearly know what they want

You learn more from reading their blog and using the app than from going to 100 conferences

Incredibly fast and keyboard-driven

Beautiful, thoughtful interface that makes work feel less like work

Excellent automations and integrations

Web, macOS, iOS, Android | Subscription | Official website

Mood Camera

Mood Camera brings back the joy of disposable cameras with a digital twist.

Beautiful filters that capture genuine mood

Forces you to be intentional with photography

Reminds you that constraints breed creativity

Simple interface

Makes every photo feel more meaningful

iOS | Subscription | Official website

Nova

Nova is a code editor that proves developer tools don’t have to sacrifice design for functionality.

All code editors look terrible, aimed at geeks that don’t care for UX – Nova is fun to use and looks great

Native macOS app that respects platform conventions

Thoughtful features without overwhelming complexity

Beautiful syntax themes

Good extensions ecosystem (not as good as VS Code)

macOS | Subscription or one-time purchase | Official website

Obsidian

Obsidian is a knowledge base that works on local Markdown files, giving you complete control over your notes.

File over app – your notes are yours forever, in plain text

Extremely flexible – can be as simple or complex as you need

Love Steph Ango’s approach to work (see his blog at stephango.com)

Open source plugins, plus nice ways to support them (I purchased the Catalyst licence)

Powerful linking and graph view for connected thinking

macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android | Free (paid sync optional) | Official website

Spectre Camera

Spectre is a long-exposure camera app from the makers of Halide, bringing DSLR-style photography to your iPhone.

Removes crowds from tourist photos automatically

Great automatic stabilisation

Beautiful light trail effects for night photography

Simple interface that doesn’t get in the way

iOS | One-time purchase | Official website

Things

Things is task management done right – simple enough to not get in your way, powerful enough to handle complex projects. If you use it properly, nothing beats it.

Minimal task management that focuses on what matters

Opinionated design – they clearly know what they want

They take their time to release thoughtful updates

Beautiful across all Apple devices

Quick entry makes capturing tasks effortless

One-time payment model

macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS | One-time purchase | Official website