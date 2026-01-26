Using mdt to manage project tasks

I manage various projects and not all of their tasks end up in Things, my default task manager. For all coding projects, for example, I like to keep a list of todos in a simple markdown file called
TODO.md.
This is for various reasons, among which:
- some of these tasks are not that important, they’re just a maybe/someday reminder
- it’s easier to ask Claude to help me out with these tasks if they’re already in the project folder in text format
Most of the CLI tools i found online are an over-kill for what I need 1 but, after a bit of searching, I found one that does almost exactly what I want: mdt.
mdt is inspired by t but it’s a “bit less nerdy"" since it offers an interactive TUI (Terminal User Interface) and uses simple markdown files with checkboxes.
It ticks all the boxes:
- Each project has its own list of tasks, stored in a
TODO.mdfile
- It’s focused since, when working on a project, I only see tasks from that project
- It emphasises adding and completing tasks, instead of managing them 2
- It’s nice to look at and to use
- I can edit and manage tasks in bulk using any text-editor
Still, mdt has some shortcomings and it’s not been updated in a few years. For this reason I’ve now forked the repo on GitHub and started modifying it to fit my workflow a bit better and fix some bugs. A few examples:
mdt "Buy milk"— add task directly from command line
mdt -l— list tasks with numbers and summary (scans subfolders)
mdt -l keyword— filter tasks containing “keyword”
mdt -c 2— toggle task 2 complete/incomplete
mdt -d 3— delete task 3
mdt -e— open in default editor (or
mdt -e 2to jump to task 2)
mdt --clear— remove all completed tasks
- ESC navigates back instead of quitting
- Works with
TODO.mdfiles that have no headers
- Opens default markdown app on macOS when no
$EDITORis set
Feel free to follow the project and contribute but be aware that I don’t plan on adding a lot more since I want to stick to this core concept:
It’s easy to say “I’ll just organize my todo list a bit” and spend 15 minutes tagging your tasks. In those 15 minutes you probably could have finished a couple of them.
t was inspired by j. It’s simple, messy, has almost no features, and is extremely effective at the one thing it does. With t the only way to make your todo list prettier is to finish some damn tasks. 3
Footnotes
See todo.txt and TaskWarrior. ↩
Even if mdt also supports multiple lists and headings if you want to get more organised ↩
sjl/t: A command-line todo list manager for people that want to finish tasks, not organize them ↩