Using mdt to manage project tasks

I manage various projects and not all of their tasks end up in Things, my default task manager. For all coding projects, for example, I like to keep a list of todos in a simple markdown file called TODO.md .

This is for various reasons, among which:

some of these tasks are not that important, they’re just a maybe/someday reminder

it’s easier to ask Claude to help me out with these tasks if they’re already in the project folder in text format

Most of the CLI tools i found online are an over-kill for what I need 1 but, after a bit of searching, I found one that does almost exactly what I want: mdt.

mdt is inspired by t but it’s a “bit less nerdy"" since it offers an interactive TUI (Terminal User Interface) and uses simple markdown files with checkboxes.

It ticks all the boxes:

Each project has its own list of tasks, stored in a TODO.md file

file It’s focused since, when working on a project, I only see tasks from that project

It emphasises adding and completing tasks, instead of managing them 2

It’s nice to look at and to use

I can edit and manage tasks in bulk using any text-editor

Still, mdt has some shortcomings and it’s not been updated in a few years. For this reason I’ve now forked the repo on GitHub and started modifying it to fit my workflow a bit better and fix some bugs. A few examples:

mdt "Buy milk" — add task directly from command line

— add task directly from command line mdt -l — list tasks with numbers and summary (scans subfolders)

— list tasks with numbers and summary (scans subfolders) mdt -l keyword — filter tasks containing “keyword”

— filter tasks containing “keyword” mdt -c 2 — toggle task 2 complete/incomplete

— toggle task 2 complete/incomplete mdt -d 3 — delete task 3

— delete task 3 mdt -e — open in default editor (or mdt -e 2 to jump to task 2)

— open in default editor (or to jump to task 2) mdt --clear — remove all completed tasks

— remove all completed tasks ESC navigates back instead of quitting

Works with TODO.md files that have no headers

files that have no headers Opens default markdown app on macOS when no $EDITOR is set

Feel free to follow the project and contribute but be aware that I don’t plan on adding a lot more since I want to stick to this core concept: