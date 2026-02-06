MarkdownDO: Manage tasks from your terminal

I recently wrote about using mtd to manage my project tasks. Since the tool hasn’t been updated in a long time, I decided to build my own.

This one is specifically designed for my workflow. It works best with multiple TODO.md files, each inside a different project folder. It’s quick and does what it should pretty well, I think.

It’s ideal for small and medium-sized projects where a simple list of tasks suffices.

While I initially built it for myself, I’ve now published it on GitHub and created a website for it.

The CLI commands work great but the TUI (Terminal User Interface) still needs some improvements.

Try it out and feel free to open issues or contribute to the development.

Some of the available commands:

# Add your first task mdd Buy milk # List tasks mdd -l # List tasks in subfolders mdd -ls # Complete task #1 mdd -c 1 # Delete completed tasks mdd -dc # Open interactive mode mdd

Here’s what the TUI looks like: