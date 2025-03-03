Hugo Pratt’s travel sketches (Inspiration #4)

Hugo Pratt wrote, drew, and travelled a lot. His love for adventure and far away locations (mainly African deserts and tropical seas) can be admired in many of his published stories.

Una ballata del mare salato (The Ballad of the Salty Sea), published in 1967, marks the first appearance of Corto Maltese1 and is considered by some as the first graphic novel2.

Even if most of his comic books are in black and white, Pratt loved watercolour and he used it profusely to enrich his sketches.