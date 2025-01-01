In a software company everyone is a designer

Lean UX encourages non-designers to use design methods to solve the problems they face in their roles.

How to get started

Use existing patterns first. Check your design system for components and patterns that solve similar problems

Sketch before building. Even rough drawings help clarify thinking

Involve the team. Design discussions aren't just for designers

Ask for help early. If you're unsure, reach out to UX before investing too much time

Document decisions. Note why you chose a particular approach for future reference

We want to empower every team to make good design decisions within established guidelines, whilst keeping the UX team focused on complex problems and system-level thinking.

Design systems are libraries of solved problems