In a software company everyone is a designer
2 min read
leadership , product-design

Lean UX encourages non-designers to use design methods to solve the problems they face in their roles.

How to get started

  • Use existing patterns first. Check your design system for components and patterns that solve similar problems
  • Sketch before building. Even rough drawings help clarify thinking
  • Involve the team. Design discussions aren’t just for designers
  • Ask for help early. If you’re unsure, reach out to UX before investing too much time
  • Document decisions. Note why you chose a particular approach for future reference

We want to empower every team to make good design decisions within established guidelines, whilst keeping the UX team focused on complex problems and system-level thinking.

Design systems are libraries of solved problems

