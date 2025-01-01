In a software company everyone is a designer

Lean UX encourages non-designers to use design methods to solve the problems they face in their roles.
How to get started
- Use existing patterns first. Check your design system for components and patterns that solve similar problems
- Sketch before building. Even rough drawings help clarify thinking
- Involve the team. Design discussions aren’t just for designers
- Ask for help early. If you’re unsure, reach out to UX before investing too much time
- Document decisions. Note why you chose a particular approach for future reference
We want to empower every team to make good design decisions within established guidelines, whilst keeping the UX team focused on complex problems and system-level thinking.