Custom CSS style for ilPost.it

Since I spend a lot of time reading the (incredibly always interesting) articles written by the team over at ilpost.it, I took the time to review and clean up some CSS style I wrote to customise the article view.
While on Safari I always use the reader mode (which is not customisable in any way), while on other browsers I had to rely on the, often lacking, alternatives.
The goal was to create a cleaner way to read articles, focusing on the text and reducing distractions.
Tweaks
Before
After
- Hidden all distracting elements
- Changed fonts to Noto
- Increased the font-size for readibility reasons
- Reduced the size of the audio player
- Reduced the impact of the comments button and the suggested articles
Download
You can download or copy the CSS style directly from my new Github repository.
Update 2024-01-09: Il Post released a new design and this CSS styling may not work anymore. Thankfully it’s also much less needed now.