Custom CSS style for ilPost.it

Since I spend a lot of time reading the (incredibly always interesting) articles written by the team over at ilpost.it, I took the time to review and clean up some CSS style I wrote to customise the article view.

While on Safari I always use the reader mode (which is not customisable in any way), while on other browsers I had to rely on the, often lacking, alternatives.

The goal was to create a cleaner way to read articles, focusing on the text and reducing distractions.

Tweaks

Before

After

Hidden all distracting elements

Changed fonts to Noto

Increased the font-size for readibility reasons

Reduced the size of the audio player

Reduced the impact of the comments button and the suggested articles

Download

You can download or copy the CSS style directly from my new Github repository.