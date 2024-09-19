 Skip to content
Hiking the Dolomites
Hiking the Dolomites
iPhone 15 Pro • Halide • Photomator

The Tofana di Rozes, in the Dolomites mountains, is famous for its vertical cliffs, and reddish rocks (due to iron-rich minerals).

If you ever plan on visiting the area, I highly recommend going for a hike around it. It’s not as busy as other areas near Cortina, so you can enjoy the nature even more.

Here’s the hike I did, which includes some rifugi like the Nuvalau and the Averau, plus a walk around the Cinque Torri.

If you’re a bit more adventurous, there’s the via ferrata Giovanni Lipella that will lead you through WWI tunnels, since this mountain played a key role in the battles between Italian and Austro-Hungarian forces.

See it on Google Maps.

