Good leaders have a vision

Vision provides the “why” for all the “how” and “what” that occupy everyone’s day to day. 1

Vision without strategy is just wishful thinking. A leader needs both: the vision to inspire and the strategy to execute.

Explaining the “why” of the vision is important for several reasons; it guides the leader to make clear and deliberate decisions, and provides a real and meaningful value to both the company and the customer.

The long-term vision can be something like providing your customers with “one freaking experience” for your product. The vision, in this case, is simply stated but contains a lot of complexity and a clear outcome. All the near-term initiatives should be in service of that long-term vision.

A leader should have a clear vision for their team ,2 how that benefits colleagues, clients, the community and, obviously, the company itself.

A leader should tend to their team, cultivating their psychological safety by encouraging input, replacing blame with curiosity, and by offering their own vulnerability and trust to the team.

Kindness is not weakness.