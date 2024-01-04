 Skip to content
Good design takes time and effort
2 min read
design , user-experience , product-design , philosophy

From iA:

Good design takes time and effort, but the time used to understand and clarify a design is not wasted. While design takes time to get it right, it will lead to a more efficient product and ultimately save time for the users of the product or service. Even though a small group of designers may spend a few months carefully thinking about the product, the end result can be a product or a service that, for many years, saves time for hundreds of thousands of others.

A beautiful piece of writing and a rare “behind-the-scenes” from the iA team.

Impossible not to make the connection with Dieter Ram’s principles:

[Good Design is] Long-lasting: A well-designed product is durable and stands the test of time, both functionally and aesthetically.

These principles align with the process-focused thinking that separates good designers from great ones.

