Friction is an essential learning tool

Friction is a fundamental concept of user experience. It’s the one thing you should always keep in mind to guide when approaching a new problem.

Overall there are two simple concepts to remember. Actually, it’s just one concept but analysed from two opposite points:

Reduce friction to incentivate positive behaviour

Increase friction to reduce negative behaviour

Understanding how users muddle through rather than carefully read instructions helps us design the right amount of friction. The goal is to create invisible products that users can navigate intuitively.