Documentation matters more in an AI world

AI can generate content but can’t capture context or rationale. That’s why documentation matters more now, not less.

Writing is refined thinking. AI can’t do your thinking for you. It can help articulate ideas you already have, but it can’t understand why you made decisions or what constraints shaped them.

AI makes content cheap. If anyone can generate words, where’s the value. The value is in the thinking those words represent. Documentation that captures thinking becomes more valuable, not less.

AI amplifies bad documentation. If your documentation lacks context, AI will generate more contextless content. Garbage in, garbage out at scale.

AI can’t fill gaps. AI uses what exists. If context isn’t documented, it doesn’t exist for AI.

What good documentation looks like

Decision records. 1 Not just what was decided, but why. What alternatives existed? What tradeoffs mattered? What was known then that isn’t obvious now?

Context, not just content. The situation that shaped decisions. Constraints that no longer exist. Assumptions that may have changed.

Rationale, not just results. The thinking process, not just the outcome. Why this approach over others?

Connections. How this decision relates to others. What depends on this? What does this depend on?

This connects to Document less and ship faster. Document what matters: decisions, context, rationale. Skip the rest.

For remote and async teams

Remote first and async work already require better documentation. AI raises the stakes further.

You can’t rely on hallway conversations to fill gaps. Documentation as a remote leadership tool becomes even more critical when AI is involved.

Good leaders repeat, repeat, repeat. Documentation enables repetition at scale. Written context persists.

Building trust in distributed design teams requires transparency. Documentation creates transparency. AI can make documentation more accessible, but only if the thinking is documented first.

Always prioritise outcomes over outputs. AI-generated documentation is output. Documentation that captures thinking enables better outcomes.

When someone (or AI) reads your documentation six months later, will they understand not just what was done, but why?

The quality of your documentation determines the quality of your AI assistance.

Do this for your personal projects as well. See Working with Claude Code.