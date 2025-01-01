Design systems are libraries of solved problems

Design systems are repositories of institutional knowledge—libraries of solved problems. 1

All high-performing teams have design systems, but a design system won’t automatically make a team a high-performing one.

The difference is in everything around it, especially how leaders operationalise the design system to fit naturally into the everyday workflow and practices, both of the team and its individuals. Scaling design is about influence, not headcount.

