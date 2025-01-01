Design is how it works, not how it looks

Design is not decoration. It’s how something works.

As Steve Jobs said:

Design is a funny word. Some people think design means how looks. But of course, if you dig deeper, it’s really how it works. The design of the Mac wasn’t what it looked like, although that part of it. Primarily, it was how it worked.To design really well, you have to get it. You have to really grok what all about. It takes a passionate commitment to really understand something, chew it up, not just quickly swallow it. Most people don’t take the time to do that

He was right.

What this means

Aesthetics serve function. Visual design supports usability. It guides attention, reduces cognitive load, and communicates hierarchy. But pretty interfaces with poor functionality are not good design.

Understanding precedes execution. To design something really well, you have to get it. You must understand the user, the system, the problem, and the constraints. Surface-level understanding produces surface-level design.

Form follows function. How it looks is the result, not the essence. Visual style emerges from solving the functional problem well. When interaction patterns are clear, visual design becomes easier.

What designers must understand

Good designers understand constraints. Not as limits, but as materials to build with. Constraints help creativity.

This means understanding:

APIs and data structures (what’s possible)

System architecture (how it actually works)

Technical constraints (performance, latency, dependencies)

User context (environment, goals, expertise)

You can’t design interactions if you don’t know what the system can do. You can’t design information architecture if you don’t understand the data model.

When design happens

True design happens before and during framing and architecture. Not after, when you’re “making it pretty.”

This requires collaboration. In a software company everyone is a designer. Designers and developers must work together, co-creating from the start.

Designers often understand user needs better. Engineers understand technical possibilities better. Good design emerges from combining both perspectives.

Starting exploration with designers makes sense. But finishing design without engineers is impossible.

The depth required

Making things simple takes a lot of time and effort. Simple interactions require deep understanding of complexity. You hide complexity through design, not by ignoring it.

Shallow understanding produces:

Designs that can’t be built

Interactions that seem simple but behave unpredictably

Interfaces that look good in mockups but fail in practice

Deep understanding produces:

Designs that work with the system, not against it

Interactions that feel intuitive because they match how things actually work

Interfaces that handle edge cases gracefully

What this means for leadership

Design leadership requires technical depth. You can’t lead design teams effectively if you only understand visual craft.

Remote first teams need this even more. You can’t rely on hallway conversations to bridge gaps. Designers must document how things work, not just how they look. Engineers must understand user intent, not just functional requirements.

This connects to Always prioritise outcomes over outputs. A beautiful mockup is output. A working solution that solves the user’s problem is outcome.