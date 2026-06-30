Climbing is different

In most sports, competition results are your legacy. Grand Slams, World Cups, Olympic golds, etc. That’s how history remembers you.

In climbing that’s not quite true. Among climbers, competition results are far less important to lasting reputation than what you’ve done outdoors. Comp results are not enough on their own. 1

Janja Garnbret is an Olympic champion many times over, and that alone made her well known. But what cemented her as a legend in the climbing community is that she’s also sent extremely hard routes outdoors.

Wolfgang Güllich on Action Directe (1991)

Outdoor records get absorbed into the climbing community slowly, discussed, repeated, verified. Outdoor climbing is “the real thing”.

We don’t really care who won last year’s World Cup circuit. We care who climbed legendary problems like Action Directe, Burden of Dreams, or Silence.

And Alex Honnold’s free solo of El Capitan exists in a category no competition could ever touch.