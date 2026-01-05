 Skip to content
Books I've read in 2025
  1. White Teeth (Zadie Smith) - 4
  2. Conversazioni dopo un funerale (Yasmina Reza) - 3
  3. I Simulacri (Philip K Dick)
  4. Local (Alaistar Humphreys) - 3
  5. Electric Dreams (Philip K Dick) - 3
  6. Puttane Assassine (Roberto Bolaño) - 3
  7. 9 out of 10 climbers make the same mistakes (Dave MacLeod)
  8. So good they can’t ignore you (Cal Newport)
  9. 101 UX Principles
  10. Blindness (Jose Saramago) - 2
  11. La Misura del Mondo (Daniel Kehlmann) - 4 ❤️
  12. The Little Book of Strategy (Peter Bihr)
  13. Miles Davis and the search for the sound - 4
  14. M. L’Ora del Destino (Antonio Scurati) - 3
  15. The Invisible Man (HG Wells)
  16. La Profezia dell’Armadillo (Zerocalcare)
  17. Indistractable (Nir Eyal) - 2
  18. Amusing Ourselves to Death (Neil Postman) - 5 ⭐️
  19. Sulla Letteratura (Umberto Eco)
  20. Filterworld (Kyle Chayka) - 2
  21. Animal Farm (George Orwell) - 5
  22. When We Cease to Understand the World (Benjamín Labatut) - 5 ❤️ ⭐️
  23. MANIAC (Benjamín Labatut) - 4
  24. Il Piccolo Regno (Wu Ming 4) - 4
  25. King Somolon’s Mines - 3
  26. Asce di guerra (Wu Ming) - 3
  27. Un giorno questo dolore ti sarà utile (Peter Cameron) - 3
  28. La colonia (Annika Norlin) - 3
  29. Mensaleri (Wu Ming 2)- 2
  30. La vita normale (Yasmina Reza) - 4
  31. Tiny Experiments (Ann-Laure Le Cunff) - 3
  32. The Count of Monte Cristo (Alexandre Dumas) - 4
  33. Homo Zapiens (Victor Pelevin) - 3
  34. Il Romanzo di Marceau Miller (Marceau Miller) - 2
  35. Nella Carne (David Szalay) - 5
  36. Montagna (Giulia Negri) - 3
