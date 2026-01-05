- White Teeth (Zadie Smith) - 4
- Conversazioni dopo un funerale (Yasmina Reza) - 3
- I Simulacri (Philip K Dick)
- Local (Alaistar Humphreys) - 3
- Electric Dreams (Philip K Dick) - 3
- Puttane Assassine (Roberto Bolaño) - 3
- 9 out of 10 climbers make the same mistakes (Dave MacLeod)
- So good they can’t ignore you (Cal Newport)
- 101 UX Principles
- Blindness (Jose Saramago) - 2
- La Misura del Mondo (Daniel Kehlmann) - 4 ❤️
- The Little Book of Strategy (Peter Bihr)
- Miles Davis and the search for the sound - 4
- M. L’Ora del Destino (Antonio Scurati) - 3
- The Invisible Man (HG Wells)
- La Profezia dell’Armadillo (Zerocalcare)
- Indistractable (Nir Eyal) - 2
- Amusing Ourselves to Death (Neil Postman) - 5 ⭐️
- Sulla Letteratura (Umberto Eco)
- Filterworld (Kyle Chayka) - 2
- Animal Farm (George Orwell) - 5
- When We Cease to Understand the World (Benjamín Labatut) - 5 ❤️ ⭐️
- MANIAC (Benjamín Labatut) - 4
- Il Piccolo Regno (Wu Ming 4) - 4
- King Somolon’s Mines - 3
- Asce di guerra (Wu Ming) - 3
- Un giorno questo dolore ti sarà utile (Peter Cameron) - 3
- La colonia (Annika Norlin) - 3
- Mensaleri (Wu Ming 2)- 2
- La vita normale (Yasmina Reza) - 4
- Tiny Experiments (Ann-Laure Le Cunff) - 3
- The Count of Monte Cristo (Alexandre Dumas) - 4
- Homo Zapiens (Victor Pelevin) - 3
- Il Romanzo di Marceau Miller (Marceau Miller) - 2
- Nella Carne (David Szalay) - 5
- Montagna (Giulia Negri) - 3
Books I've read in 2025
